Us Weekly's Fashion Policeman Eric Himel shares spring fashions

Celebrity stylist, fashion expert and one of Us Weekly's Fashion Police Eric Himel stops by "Windy City LIVE" to share spring looks for every size. (WLS)

For more information about Eric Himel, please go to: erichimel.com

You can see Eric Himel at a Spring Shopping and Styling Event on May 16th in partnership with Luxury Garage Sale benefitting Refugee One. Event will be at Luxury Garage Sale in Old Town at 1658 N. Wells. Free to attend. RSVP to info@erichimel.com.
