Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Men

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. (WLS)

Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away and if you still need ideas on the perfect gift, we've got you covered! Lifestyle and entertainment expert Josh McBride stopped by with gift ideas for any man in your life!

Collection by Michael Strahan Collection - JC Penney

Legacy Republic Memory Makeover Kit - legacyrepublic.com
Armitron Watches - Armitron.com
Mint Sim - mintsim.com

DXL Men's Apparel Sport Shirts & Ties - destinationxl.com
Esquire Grooming 3-in- 1 Shampoo, Conditioner & Body Wash - Ulta
BirchboxMan Subscription - BirchboxMan.com
