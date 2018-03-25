Father of allegedly bullied child charged with threatening school via social media

Paul Chapman (Cook County Sheriff)

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) --
A Lyons man was arrested Friday in connection with social media threats against a Lyons School District 103 elementary school.

Paul Chapman was identified by officials as the father of a District 103 student. Chapman was allegedly angry because his child was bullied at Robinson Elementary School and posted threats against the school on social media, officials said.

Five District 103 schools were placed on soft lockdown, but officials said that there was never any immediate danger to students or staff.

Chapman was arrested Friday and has been charged with felony disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
