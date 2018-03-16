Father of formerly missing Markham children charged with murder, parental abduction

Two children who were reported missing from Markham Wednesday were found safe Thursday.

The father of two Markham children who were the subject of an Amber Alert Wednesday has been charged with first degree murder and parental abduction.Lynn Washington, 46, was taken into police custody Friday morning.Detectives found 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby were found at their paternal grandmother's home in Harvey Thursday afternoon. Police said the children were safe and were taken to the Markham Police Department."They were at their grandmother's house," Sanders said. "Detectives went by there. She complied with our request. We don't know where they were prior to us recovering them."Washington was believed to have the children at the time they went missing, police said. Authorities said the children may have been in danger during that time.Markham police said the children's mother, 27-year-old Lakisha Roby, was shot to death at a BP gas station at 167th & Pulaski at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday.Washington was wanted for questioning in connection with both Roby's death and the disappearance of his children. He is considered to be a person of interest in Roby's death.Court records show that Roby filed a domestic battery complaint with Hazel Crest police in November 2016 that claimed Washington punched, bit and choked her. In March 2017, Roby filed for a protection order against Washington."He has a history of abuse with myself and other women," Roby wrote in the order. "I do feel like I'm at chance of being hurt or worse by him."Washington's sister claimed Thursday that Washington had custody of the children and there was never an order of protection that kept him from seeing them. ABC7 obtained a copy of Roby's order of protection and confirmed that the children were not listed on it.It is unclear who actually has legal custody of the children. The Department of Child and Family Services has been notified, authorities said.Police said Roby and Washington were still married. Her family said she left the state to get away from Washington, but the courts forced her to return to Illinois.