Father Pfleger to shut down Dan Ryan, demand end to Chicago violence

Father Michael Pfleger is planning to stop traffic on one of the Chicago area's busiest expressways in an effort to demand change regarding the violence in the city. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Father Michael Pfleger is planning to stop traffic on one of the Chicago area's busiest expressways in an effort to demand change regarding the violence in the city.

The protest is set to happen Saturday morning, on the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway from 79th to 67th streets.

Hundreds of marchers are scheduled to join in, carrying banners demanding common sense gun laws, community resources, better schools, jobs and economic development.

Pfleger contends by doing something this drastic, he will raise the awareness of crimes in the city.

"Folks have said this is an inconvenience for us, well guess what? When people get shot and killed it's an inconvenience to humanity," Pfleger said.

Chicago police warn they have to pull 200 officers out of the high crime neighborhoods on the South and West sides to protect the protesters, leaving those areas unprotected.

Pfleger will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the march and his demands.
