FedEx driver killed in I-80 crash involving 3 semis near Joliet

A FedEx driver was killed in a fiery crash involving three semis on I-80 between Joliet and New Lenox in the southwest suburbs.As of 11 a.m., all eastbound lanes were still shut down between Larkin Avenue and Houbolt Road for the crash investigation. Authorities said at this point, they had not placed blame on any one driver.Two FedEx trucks were on the right shoulder at milepost 129 when they were rear-ended by another semi just after 6:10 a.m., Illinois State Police said. A FedEx truck with a double trailer had broken down. Another driver, behind the wheel of a truck without a trailer, had come to help.All three semis caught fire after the collision, state police said. The cab of the semi that hit the FedEx trucks was completely destroyed. Miguel Fernandez described hearing a loud bang before seeing the flames."All I seen was a big old fireball. Next thing I know, when we started passing by, I seen three semis - actually, two of them were on fire - the other was disintegrated from the front. Also I seen there was man that came out one of the semis. He was on fire," Fernandez said.The driver of the FedEx truck with the double trailer was killed in the crash, ISP said. That person's identity has not yet been released. The other FedEx driver was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the semi that hit them suffered severe burns. He was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center, state police said.Fernandez said he travels this section of I-80 every day to get to work. While he has seen four to five crashes in recent years, he said he has never seen one this bad."My prayers go out to their families," Fernandez said.All eastbound lanes of I-80 are closed while crews cleared the crash and conducted an investigation. State police said they will remain blocked for at least two more hours.Around 8 a.m., ISP said all eastbound lanes would remain blocked until at least 10 a.m. While some drivers parked on the highway to wait out the delay, others were rerouted onto I-55 and Houbolt.FedEx released this statement late Tuesday morning:"First and foremost we extend our deepest thoughts and concerns to the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time."