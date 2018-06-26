PUERTO RICO

FEMA housing support to end for those displaced by Hurricane Maria

EMBED </>More Videos

FEMA's housing support for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria ends June 1.

FEMA's housing support for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria ends June 1.

The agency's Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program is one of several housing options offered to eligible disaster survivors who were forced to leave their damaged or destroyed homes when the storms made landfall in Puerto Rico in September.

FEMA provides direct payments to hotels to temporarily shelter survivors while they seek other long-term housing solutions.

More than 19,000 people have taken advantage of the program since it became available.

FEMA is also reminding survivors that July 1 is the last day to use transportation assistance to return to Puerto Rico.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane mariapuerto ricoFEMAhousing
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUERTO RICO
Retiring Rep. Luis Gutierrez plans Chicago-to-Puerto Rico move
Puerto Rican pride on display at 40th annual parade
ABC7's Leah Hope returns to Puerto Rico to help recovery efforts
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
More puerto rico
Top Stories
Storms move through Chicago area; heavy rain floods roads in north suburbs
Teen struck in face with hammer at Near North Side McDonald's
Aldermen propose Congress Parkway name change honoring Ida B. Wells
'The Girl' and 'The Big Tuna': Kathy Brock reflects on anchoring alongside Floyd Kalber
Chicago woman celebrates 108th birthday
Jailed six years, man arrested at O'Hare convicted in terror case
CPD officer investigated over video of Boystown incident
Muslim groups denounce Supreme Court decision upholding Trump's travel ban
Show More
New Mod Pizza offering honors Naperville teen
Supreme Court upholds travel ban; here's what the decision means
Forensic pathologist testifies in Quintonio LeGrier wrongful death case
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
More News