FEMA housing support to end for those displaced by Hurricane Maria

FEMA's housing support for Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria ends June 1.The agency's Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program is one of several housing options offered to eligible disaster survivors who were forced to leave their damaged or destroyed homes when the storms made landfall in Puerto Rico in September.FEMA provides direct payments to hotels to temporarily shelter survivors while they seek other long-term housing solutions.More than 19,000 people have taken advantage of the program since it became available.FEMA is also reminding survivors that July 1 is the last day to use transportation assistance to return to Puerto Rico.