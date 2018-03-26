Female pedestrian fatally struck on NW Side

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Northwest Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at North and Keeler avenues at about 5 a.m., the department said. The pedestrian was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said. Authorities have not released the age or identity of the victim.Authorities have not released the age or identity of the victim.Eastbound North Avenue is closed between Keeler and Kedvale avenues while police investigate.