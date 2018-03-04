Carson's location in Matteson abruptly closes

The Carson's Pirie Scott location in Matteson abruptly closed Sunday.

An emergency press conference was called Sunday in south suburban Matteson after village officials claimed a Carson's Pirie Scott store abruptly closed.Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Illinois State Senator Michael Hastings and other local officials attended.Village officials said in a press release that Carson's employees were called in for a mandatory meeting at 7 a.m. Sunday, where they were told the store was permanently closed and all employees would be terminated.Carson's parent company, The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., did not inform village government of the closing in advance, officials said.Lincoln Mall, where the store was located, closed in January 2015.ABC7 has reached out to Bon-Ton for comment.