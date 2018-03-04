  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Carson's location in Matteson abruptly closes

The Carson's Pirie Scott location in Matteson abruptly closed Sunday.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) --
An emergency press conference was called Sunday in south suburban Matteson after village officials claimed a Carson's Pirie Scott store abruptly closed.

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Illinois State Senator Michael Hastings and other local officials attended.

Village officials said in a press release that Carson's employees were called in for a mandatory meeting at 7 a.m. Sunday, where they were told the store was permanently closed and all employees would be terminated.

Carson's parent company, The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., did not inform village government of the closing in advance, officials said.

Lincoln Mall, where the store was located, closed in January 2015.

ABC7 has reached out to Bon-Ton for comment.
