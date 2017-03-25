PERSONAL FINANCE

Creative uses for your tax return

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tax season is officially upon us! (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tax season is officially upon us! Filing day in the United States is April 18, 2017. The average 2016 tax refund was $2,860. So what should you do with all that cash? Going on a shopping spree may be fun, but moving your money strategically can really pay off in the long run.

Some strategies include reducing your high interest debt, put money into your emergency fund, add to your child's college accounts, pay down student debt, build itemized savings accounts, donate to charity, or invest in yourself. Kathy Roeser, managing director and wealth advisor with Morgan Stanley in Chicago, sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss the many ways to utilize your tax refunds.
LINK: http://www.morganstanley.com
Related Topics:
financetaxes
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
Free perks you didn't know you had
Wire transfers commonly used by scammers, AG warns
Ill. AG announces top 10 consumer complaints
Teaching your kids about financial responsibility
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Chicago police officer injured after West Side chase
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
Officer saves woman after car goes into Glen Ellyn pond
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend deadline for overdue Cook County property taxes
1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
Missing New Lenox woman found dead in Frankfort
Las Vegas' Bellagio put on lockdown after armed burglary
Show More
Police: 1 dead, 8 wounded in 8 shootings since Friday afternoon
Naperville police investigate second carjacking in 2 months
Man and his twin sons sentenced for sex trafficking minors
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Harrison Ford says he was distracted when he flew over plane
More News
Top Video
Rev. Jackson pushing to extend property tax deadline
Naperville police investigate second carjacking in 2 months
Republican health care bill pulled before vote
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video