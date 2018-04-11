Financial expert Chris Hogan talks about tips for financial success

1. BUDGETING - Set spending limits and enjoy without guilt. Most people have no idea what they spend their money on, or how much of it.
2. ATTACK THE THIEF - DEBT -Credit cards are NOT your friend!
3. HAVE AN EMERGENCY FUND - Start with $1,000 and build it up to 3-6 months of household expenses
4. RAISE MONEY FOR THE FUTURE - How to work your 401K or 403B to its fullest advantage
5. MAKE MONEY DOING WHAT YOU LOVE - Have a passion for something? Do it to make side income that can go straight to your retirement
Other tips for saving money:
1.) Get rid of all the unwanted stuff you've accumulated through a yard sale. Don't want to sit out all day doing that? Here's a list of websites where you can have a VIRTUAL garage sale.
2.) Get a coin jar - throw your extra change in it every day and you'll be surprised how quickly it adds up! While many banks don't take loose change anymore - most grocery stores do have Coinstar - they do charge a 11% fee if you want straight cash, but it's still worth it!
3.) When you grocery shop - pay in CASH. It's harder to let go of physical cash, so it'll make you think twice about what you're buying. Also - make a list and stick to it! Studies show the average shopper gets 20-25% more things than they need.
4.) Maximize your tax return - most people think of it as "free money" but it's not - you worked for it - so let it work for you. Start your emergency fund with it, or put the majority into your 401K - if you put it in your checking account, it'll just get lost.
For more info on Chris and his financial strategy, visit: https://www.chrishogan360.com/
Virtual Garage sale sites
VarageSale
https://www.varagesale.com/
OfferUp
https://offerup.com/
Letgo
https://us.letgo.com/en
Shpock
https://en.shpock.com/