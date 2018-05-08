PERSONAL FINANCE

Telemarketing calls from Dish could mean up to $1,200 from class-action lawsuit

Telemarketing calls selling Dish Network service could net you up to $1,200. (KTRK)

Are you annoyed by calls from telemarketers?

Believe it or not, one of those calls could put more than $1,000 in your pocket.

A judge ruled Dish Network violated consumer protection laws by calling people on the "Do Not Call" registry in 2010 and 2011.

A class-action lawsuit is paying up to $1,200 for every illicit call.

You can look up your phone number to find out if you're one of the 18,000 people who received a call.

Click here to access that link.
