PERSONAL FINANCE

Homeowners rush to pre-pay property taxes after GOP tax bill

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday was a busy day at county treasurers' offices as homeowners rushed to pre-pay their property taxes in the wake of President Trump signing the GOP's tax bill into law. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday was a busy day at county treasurers' offices as homeowners rushed to pre-pay their property taxes in the wake of President Trump signing the GOP's tax bill into law. But there is also confusion.

Taxpayers filing early are hoping to pay now and save later. But for some that strategy may not make sense.

Across the country at typically sleepy government officers there were long lines of eager taxpayers, not just paying on time but early.

"We're seniors. We're on a fixed budget. Thank you, president," said one couple in New York.

In Cook County there were no lines, but the Cook County Treasurer's website is slammed.

"We've always had a prepayment, and we've always had the same 1,700 people every November that go to Florida, California and Arizona, commonly known as snowbirds," said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

But this year, those snowbirds have been joined by a flock of early birds. Last year there were 1,700 or so property tax prepayments; this year there have been nearly 48,000 so far, a 26-fold increase.

"That's unheard of," Pappas said.

It's all because of the new Republican tax law, which limits deductions for state and local income and property taxes, capping them at a combined $10,000. By paying next year's property taxes now, some hope to save thousands of dollars.

"We know we're going to get it in this year, and we can write it off. But not sure about next year," said taxpayer Stephanie Christensen.

But for some, prepaying may not make sense, especially if your itemized deductions are less than the new standard deduction of $24,000 for married couples or $12,000 for individuals.

"Until people actually see their 2018 tax returns, they won't fully understand how it impacts them," said Elda Di Re, partner in private client services for Ernst & Young.

In response to a flood of questions, the IRS said to claim that deduction you have to have received a property tax bill; you can't just pay an estimate. In Cook County, you can download the bill on the treasurer's website.

And if you think it's confusing now, just wait until April 2018.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financetaxesproperty taxesrepublicansdonald trumppoliticsChicagoLoopCook County
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $337M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn; jackpot rolls to estimated $306M
Powerball winning numbers: Jackpot at $300 million
$1.3M winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Channahon
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Boy, 15, fatally shot in 'tragic accident' at Wilmington church
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $337M jackpot
Woman gives birth to baby boy in local market
LAX flight flop: How unauthorized passenger was allowed on plane
Milwaukee police officers save teenagers from burning car
Baby bent in half by father to silence crying dies
Cincinnati man froze to death at a bus stop early Tuesday morning, group says
Child endangered in drug-dealing-by-drone operation, police say
Show More
Wind chills push temperatures well below zero
Mom charged with murder in death of baby girl in Joliet motel
Mom said she warned teen about friend hour before fiery fatal crash
Dad allegedly finds 13-year-old having sex with teacher
More News
Top Video
Milwaukee police officers save teenagers from burning car
Party bus crackdown results in 125 tickets, recovery of 11 illegal weapons
Funeral held for Chicago cab driver found murdered in Blue Island
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video