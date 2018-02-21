Illinois Commerce Commission approves $4.7 million Peoples Gas settlement

The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $4.7 million settlement with Peoples Gas Tuesday, meaning money will go back to consumers.As a result of the settlement, about $2,261,000 will be distributed to Peoples Gas customers - about $2.57 per customer. Another $2,261,000 will be used as a reconnection fund for customers who have fallen behind on bills. Finally, about $178,000 will be returned by reducing future bills.The settlement is based on one year of alleged questionable spending on the project to replace and improve century-old gas lines.Consumer advocate groups like Illinois PIRG and the Citizens Utility Board, and the Illinois Attorney General said that overall the System Modernization Program has been mismanaged, with a bloated budget.An independent 2015 audit revealed the cost of the project had grown from $2.5 billion to more than $8 billion. Peoples Gas has estimated the cost to now be around $6.8 billion.The attorney general said the cost of the project could double consumers' bills in the next 14 years, but Peoples Gas said bills may only increase 2 to 3 percent annually.Peoples Gas told the I-Team: "We believe the settlement is a fair resolution of the disputed amounts associated with work performed in 2014. Since the new management team was put in place in 2015, Peoples Gas has made significant improvements in managing the System Modernization Program including, lower contractor costs, improved collaboration with the City of Chicago, and improved interactions with residents resulting in fewer complaints."Peoples Gas also agreed to beef up a current program which helps low income consumers, and it will not report late payments to credit bureaus for the next five years.to read the settlement in full.The Illinois Commerce Commission said in a press release,