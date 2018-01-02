New system makes claiming cash, property easier

The Illinois treasurer's office announced two new ways to claim cash and property -- "eClaim" and "Fast Track."
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered after private entities tried for at least five years to locate the owners.
To view unclaimed items, visit: www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH
E-Claiming allows the public to upload necessary claim information in an electronic format on the Treasurer's Office website, which is safe and secure. Once the documentation is uploaded in real-time, it is transferred to a database, saving the public weeks of processing time.
Fast Track allows quick approval and payment for simple, lower dollar amount claims. The automated review process compares the information submitted by the claimant to the information reported on the property, which could include social security numbers, past and current addresses, and past and current names.
The treasurer's office never charges to search for, or return, unclaimed property.
