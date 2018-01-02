  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
PERSONAL FINANCE

New system makes claiming cash, property easier

The Illinois treasurer's office announced two new ways to claim cash and property -- "eClaim" and "Fast Track."

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered after private entities tried for at least five years to locate the owners.

To view unclaimed items, visit: www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH

E-Claiming allows the public to upload necessary claim information in an electronic format on the Treasurer's Office website, which is safe and secure. Once the documentation is uploaded in real-time, it is transferred to a database, saving the public weeks of processing time.

Fast Track allows quick approval and payment for simple, lower dollar amount claims. The automated review process compares the information submitted by the claimant to the information reported on the property, which could include social security numbers, past and current addresses, and past and current names.

The treasurer's office never charges to search for, or return, unclaimed property.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financemoneybankSpringfieldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot at $361M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Where does the minimum wage change in 2018?
Cook Co. homeowners rush to pre-pay property tax bills before new tax law takes effect
Powerball lottery winning numbers drawn; jackpot rolls to $440M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Bitter cold; wind chills between -20, -30 expected
Mega Millions jackpot at $361M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch
Peru bus crash: 46 dead after bus plunges over cliff
Southwest flights are on sale for as low as $59
Woman, 27, shot in the arm in Parkway Gardens
Illinois most moved from state in 2017, study finds
2 dead, 24 wounded in Chicago shootings over New Year's weekend
Show More
Animal abusers may have to register like sex offenders
Woman, 19, accused of killing her NYE date
VIDEO: How to walk your dog in Chiberia
Amber Alert: 2 girls missing after mom found dead
More News
Photos
New Year's babies born across the Chicago area
Plane slides off runway, skids across highway in Michigan City
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
More Photos