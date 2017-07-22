  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Protecting your identity on vacation

Summer is a time when many families travel. But just because you're getting ready for some rest and relaxation, you shouldn't let your guard down when it comes to your personal information. Keeping your identity and financial information secure while traveling can be done with a few easy steps. You don't need to bring along unnecessary credit and debit cards, so clean out your wallet or purse. It's also important to inform your bank or credit card company about your plans so they can monitor any strange purchases. Kathy Roeser, the managing director at Morgan Stanley in Chicago, sat down with Eyewitness news with more tips to protect your identity while on vacation.

