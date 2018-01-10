Speaking tips for making money

If you're looking to make more money in 2018 there are five things you should never say, according to motivational speaker Clint Arthur.Arthur, a best-selling author, visited ABC7 on Wednesday to outline his top money-making tips in his new book, "Speaking Game," which is now available.-Let me think about it-You should think about it-I woulda-coulda-shoulda-Let me give you a discount-Can I have a discount?-Your full name-Give me the money-I'm the only one in the world who does this-I don't discount, but I can give this bonus-I'm very grateful