Speaking tips for making money

Motivational speaker Clint Arthur's new book is "Speaking Game." (WLS)

By
If you're looking to make more money in 2018 there are five things you should never say, according to motivational speaker Clint Arthur.

Arthur, a best-selling author, visited ABC7 on Wednesday to outline his top money-making tips in his new book, "Speaking Game," which is now available.
5 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER SAY
-Let me think about it
-You should think about it
-I woulda-coulda-shoulda
-Let me give you a discount
-Can I have a discount?
5 THINGS EVERYONE SHOULD SAY
-Your full name
-Give me the money
-I'm the only one in the world who does this
-I don't discount, but I can give this bonus
-I'm very grateful
