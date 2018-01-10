If you're looking to make more money in 2018 there are five things you should never say, according to motivational speaker Clint Arthur.
Arthur, a best-selling author, visited ABC7 on Wednesday to outline his top money-making tips in his new book, "Speaking Game," which is now available.
5 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER SAY
-Let me think about it
-You should think about it
-I woulda-coulda-shoulda
-Let me give you a discount
-Can I have a discount?
5 THINGS EVERYONE SHOULD SAY
-Your full name
-Give me the money
-I'm the only one in the world who does this
-I don't discount, but I can give this bonus
-I'm very grateful
Speaking tips for making money
PERSONAL FINANCE
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
More News