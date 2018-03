Spring cleaning for your finances

Spring has sprung! While many are decluttering and organizing their homes, don't forget about cleaning up your finances.A representative from Morgan Stanley shared the following tips for decluttering and organizing finances in order to reduce stress and keep your goals on track.1. Review your credit report2. Update beneficiaries3. Review longer-term financial objectives4. Shred sensitive items you no longer need5. Organize important documents6. Analyze your budgetFor more information visit: www.morganstanley.com