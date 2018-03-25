PERSONAL FINANCE

Spring cleaning for your finances

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring is a good time to sort through your financial matters. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spring has sprung! While many are decluttering and organizing their homes, don't forget about cleaning up your finances.

A representative from Morgan Stanley shared the following tips for decluttering and organizing finances in order to reduce stress and keep your goals on track.

1. Review your credit report
2. Update beneficiaries
3. Review longer-term financial objectives
4. Shred sensitive items you no longer need

5. Organize important documents
6. Analyze your budget

For more information visit: www.morganstanley.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financepersonal financebudget
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tax season terms for beginners
Forest Park retiree wins $4.25M in Illinois Lottery
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
How to get your share of $1.1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested at Union Station
Illinois mother, 3 children killed in East Texas traffic accident
Authorities: Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
Thousands gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
1 dead, 10 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday night
Girl, 2, dies after medical care refused on religious grounds; parents convicted
Aurora man charged with home invasion, kidnapping in Naperville
Show More
DCFS investigates death of boy found unresponsive in bathtub in Park Manor
Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives
Teen critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole
Man charged with robbery at Red Line station in Loop
Emanuel, Gutierrez and Humboldt Park leaders visit Puerto Ricans affected by hurricanes
More News
Top Video
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
Flourless festival of Passover begins Friday
Good Food Expo promotes healthy, sustainable eating
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video