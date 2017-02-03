PERSONAL FINANCE

Average wedding costs more than $35K, survey says

A bride holds a bunch of flowers in this stock photo. (Alena Zamotaeva)

If a wedding is in your future, make sure you have some extra cash in the bank.

This might not come as a surprise, but it's gotten much more expensive to say "I do" over the last few years.

A survey by the wedding planning website The Knot shows the cost of a wedding day jumped more than $2,600 last year. The national average comes to just over $35,000.
An interesting note in the survey: the increase in cost comes as fewer people are actually attending weddings.

The wedding venue was the most expensive element at just over an average of $16,000.

The average cost per guest is $245, which is up from $194 in 2009.
