Teaching kids to save during the holidays with PurePoint Financial

It's the time of year where adults think about giving presents, and kids are all about getting presents. So it's the best time of year to start to teach your kids about the joy of saving.

Adam Weisner, from PurePoint Financial, stopped by WCL to give us the tips we need to help our kids start saving early.
PurePoint Financial Chicago area financial center locations:
-9234 Skokie Blvd, Skokie
-1 N. La Grange, Ste. D, La Grange
-179 Army Trail Rd., Glendale Heights

Website: https://www.purepoint.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/purepointfinancial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AskPurePoint
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/purepointfinancial/
