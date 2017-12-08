Fire breaks out in Bridgeport building under construction

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago firefighters responded to an extra alarm fire at a building under construction in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night.

The two and a half story building is in the 1300-block of West 32nd Place, and may have spread to the building next door. The fire department says one of the buildings is in danger of collapsing.

Emergency crews and firefighters are at the scene battling the flames.

Officials have not released any information on how the fire started. It is unclear if there are any injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building fireChicagoBridgeport
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Forrest Claypool resigns as CPS CEO
Anchor responds to racist email on air
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Teen charged in Facebook Live beating pleads to hate crime
Commission approves plan to better distribute jet noise from O'Hare
4 thefts reported in 2 days at or near Kenwood gas station
Police: New Mexico school shooter caught attention of FBI over a year ago
Man charged in woman's death, baby found home alone miles away
Show More
Settlement reached in 'code of silence' wrongful death lawsuit
Most humans believe in alien life, study claims
Father of 4 missing 3 days since trying to sell his car
George Papadopoulos' fiancee: He's a patriot, not a Trump campaign coffee boy
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Call to clean up 'hellish viaducts' disrupts homeless community
Southern food inspired by Mississippi Delta in Wicker Park
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
More Photos