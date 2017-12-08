Fire breaks out in Bridgeport building under construction

Chicago firefighters responded to an extra alarm fire at a building under construction in the city's Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night.The two and a half story building is in the 1300-block of West 32nd Place, and may have spread to the building next door. The fire department says one of the buildings is in danger of collapsing.Emergency crews and firefighters are at the scene battling the flames.Officials have not released any information on how the fire started. It is unclear if there are any injuries.