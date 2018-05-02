Fire burns through Forest View recycling plant near Stevenson

EMBED </>More Videos

A large fire burned in south suburban Forest View near the Stevenson Expressway overnight. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
FOREST VIEW, Ill. (WLS) --
A large fire burned in south suburban Forest View near the Stevenson Expressway overnight.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze about eight hours after it started, but the work was far from over at the LakeShore Recycling Plant in the 6100-block of Canal Bank Drive.

Forest View Fire Chief Larry Moran said his department was on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was under control before 6 a.m. Wednesday, but fire crews will be working well into the day putting out hot spots.

The fire burned through the facility and six semi-trailers, which are used to transfer garbage.

Firefighters from 13 departments were called in to help, including the Chicago Fire Department, which brought in a fire boat.

Moran said the biggest challenge was the limited access to water in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Moran said his department has responded to at least three fires at this facility in the past, but this blaze is by far the largest.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building fireForest View
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman wanted in abduction of 5-month-old son from Austin
Gunman sought after 4-year-old girl shot on porch in Auburn Gresham
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
Florida teen: Apple watch saved my life
Police chase domestic violence suspect in RV who had 2 children with him
3 CTA workers injured in Loop explosion, fire
Show More
Annual Little Village Cinco de Mayo parade canceled
Dog attack victim's daughter meets Good Samaritan who helped her mother
Accused serial rapist Marc Winner convicted by Cook County judge
Rep. Gutierrez's daughter expected to run for alderman
More News