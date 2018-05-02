A large fire burned in south suburban Forest View near the Stevenson Expressway overnight.Firefighters managed to contain the blaze about eight hours after it started, but the work was far from over at the LakeShore Recycling Plant in the 6100-block of Canal Bank Drive.Forest View Fire Chief Larry Moran said his department was on the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was under control before 6 a.m. Wednesday, but fire crews will be working well into the day putting out hot spots.The fire burned through the facility and six semi-trailers, which are used to transfer garbage.Firefighters from 13 departments were called in to help, including the Chicago Fire Department, which brought in a fire boat.Moran said the biggest challenge was the limited access to water in the area.No injuries were reported.Moran said his department has responded to at least three fires at this facility in the past, but this blaze is by far the largest.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.