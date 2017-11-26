Fire damages businesses in Midlothian storefront

Firefighters battle flames in a Midlothian storefront in the 4000-block of 147th Street. (Captured News)

Cate Cauguiran
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Several businesses in a Midlothian strip mall went up in flames Saturday night.

Firefighters said they got the call for help in the 4000-block of 147th Street at around 11 p.m. When crews got to the scene, the building was engulfed.

About a half hour into the fight, fire crews pulled back and went into defensive mode. At least 12 different agencies responded to help.

"They're really trying to keep up this town and build better places around here and now we're losing more good places," said resident Karen Fuentes.

There was a residential side of the building. Firefighters broke down doors to make sure everyone was out.

It took firefighters nearly four hours to get the fire under control and the fire caused significant damage to the businesses. Firefighters remained on the scene Sunday morning checking for hotspots.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
