Fire damages several Franklin Park buildings; fireworks suspected as cause

Several Franklin Park buildings were damaged by fire Tuesday night. Authorities said they suspect that fireworks caused the blaze. (WLS)

Several Franklin Park buildings were damaged by fire Tuesday night. Authorities said they suspect that fireworks caused the blaze.

The Franklin Park Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at the Franklin Park ice arena. Firefighters found two garages in the 9600 block of Reeves Court fully engulfed in fire, which then spread to the ice arena.

The two garages were severely damaged, police said. Officials said the owner of one of the buildings admitted to lighting fireworks.

Police are investigating to determine whether charges are warranted.
