Firefighters battled a large building fire early Sunday in downtown Hammond.The two-story Straube Building, located at 5253 Hohman Ave., was destroyed. At one time, the building was used to make Straube pianos, according to a member of the historical society.The fire started at about 4 a.m., and burned for several hours. Crews were still on the scene at about 9 a.m. putting out hot spots.No immediate reports of injuries.