Firefighter among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills

A Chicago firefighter was among two people killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-57 in Country Club Hills Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 183rd Street at about 9:21 p.m., police said. A silver 2009 Hyundai sedan was traveling southbound and struck a blue 2005 Jeep going northbound head on in the middle lane. The Hyundai then struck a guardrail.The drivers of both vehicles were killed. Police released the identity the driver of the Hyundai as 55-year-old Brian Schofield of Chicago. The identity of the second driver has not been released.A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said that Schofield worked in the Chicago Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau.Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed until 2:21 a.m. for the investigation.No other injuries were reported. Illinois State Police are investigating.