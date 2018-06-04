Firefighter among 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills

A Chicago firefighter was among two people killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-57 in Country Club Hills Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-57 at 183rd Street at about 9:21 p.m., police said. A silver 2009 Hyundai sedan was traveling southbound and struck a blue 2005 Jeep going northbound head on in the middle lane. The Hyundai then struck a guardrail.
The drivers of both vehicles were killed. Police released the identity the driver of the Hyundai as 55-year-old Brian Schofield of Chicago. The identity of the second driver has not been released.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said that Schofield worked in the Chicago Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. All northbound lanes of I-57 were closed until 2:21 a.m. for the investigation.
No other injuries were reported. Illinois State Police are investigating.
