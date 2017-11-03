Firefighter injured battling South Austin apartment fire

Chicago firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment building in the city's South Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon.The fire in the 150-block of North Lamon Avenue emitted thick clouds of white smoke. Fire officials said the blaze was struck out around 4:15 p.m.Firefighters have not released any information on the cause of the blaze. No civilian injuries have been reported, but officials said one firefighter was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.