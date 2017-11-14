Firefighters respond to fire at Blommer Chocolate factory

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Fire Department crews were responding Tuesday afternoon to a 2-11 alarm fire on the roof of the Blommer Chocolate Company factory in the city's Fulton River District neighborhood.
Chopper7HD captured images of flames coming from the building's roof in the 400-block of North Jefferson Street.
The fire was under control and there were no reports of injuries, according to a Chicago Fire Department tweet at 2:15 p.m.
The fire was contained to equipment at the factory and not in the building, the fire department said.
Calm but very active scene outside Blommer's Chocolate Factory as CFD responds to roof-top fire. Firefighters have begun exiting the building more than an hour after the call came in. pic.twitter.com/UH7D81EWvZ— Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) November 14, 2017
There was a fire at the same location about two weeks ago. Fire officials said they do not currently believe the two fires were directly related, and that they just happened in a short span of time.
2 11 at bloomer chocolate factory. Fire in roof unit water on fire. Good progress. No injuries. 400 north JEFFERSON fire under control— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 14, 2017
