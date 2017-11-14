Firefighters respond to fire at Blommer Chocolate factory

Calm but very active scene outside Blommer's Chocolate Factory as CFD responds to roof-top fire. Firefighters have begun exiting the building more than an hour after the call came in. pic.twitter.com/UH7D81EWvZ — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) November 14, 2017

Chicago Fire Department crews were responding Tuesday afternoon to a 2-11 alarm fire on the roof of the Blommer Chocolate Company factory in the city's Fulton River District neighborhood.Chopper7HD captured images of flames coming from the building's roof in the 400-block of North Jefferson Street.The fire was under control and there were no reports of injuries, according to a Chicago Fire Department tweet at 2:15 p.m.The fire was contained to equipment at the factory and not in the building, the fire department said.There was a fire at the same location about two weeks ago. Fire officials said they do not currently believe the two fires were directly related, and that they just happened in a short span of time.