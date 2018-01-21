ABC7 weekend team shares their comfort food recipes

The ABC7 weekend team shared their favorite comfort foods."My husband probably deserves more credit for this recipe than I do," said Stacey. "He usually makes the sauce. I make the meatballs. We toss them together and serve over pasta to lots of happy relatives and friends. My husband always says I like to 'cook for an army.' It's true. The more around the table, the merrier."1lb Hamburger1/2lb Italian Sausage2-3 Eggs1 Tsp Oregano1 Tsp Basil1/2 Cup Panko CrumbsMix all ingredients thoroughly. Form into meatballs about the size of a golf ball. Fry in a pan till cooked. Add to sauce and simmer.1 - 15 ounce can of petite diced tomatoes1 - 15 ounce can of crushed tomatoes1 - 6 ounce can of tomato paste4 garlic cloves crushed1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)2 Tsp Oregano1 Tsp Basil1/2 Tsp Black PepperIf desired, a splash of red wine.We generally use fresh herbs during the summer, especially with all the awesome farmers' markets around town. When we're cooped up in the winter, we stick to dried herbs. Toss all these ingredients in pot, boil, turn to simmer for at least an hour. Sometimes we use a crockpot for 8 hours on low.Serve over pasta or just make meatball sandwiches. Either way works!1 Sleeve of Ritz Crackers Crushed2 Tablespoons Butter, Melted32 oz. Chicken Stock3 Chicken Breasts or Split Chicken BreastsWater24 oz. Sour Cream26 oz. Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup1 Cup Broccoli Florets2 Teaspoons Poppy SeedsSalt and Pepper to Taste1. Preheat oven to 350F.2. Bring pot of water and chicken stock to a boil. Add Chicken. Reduce to simmer and cook for 8 minutes. Carefully, remove chicken and allow to cool.3. Mix crackers with melted butter in a bowl.4. Whisk sour cream and cream of chicken soup in a large bowl. When cooled, shred chicken and stir into sour cream mixture. Mix in broccoli florets and poppy seeds. Season with salt and pepper.5. Transfer chicken mixture to 9x13 baking dish. Top with crushed crackers.6. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.4 cups uncooked rice1 cup chopped onions1 cup sautéed and cubed pork1 cup sautéed and cubed ham2 cups gandules (pigeon peas, but not garbanzo beans)1/2 cup green olives1 small can tomato sauceSofrito to taste (puree of onion, green pepper, garlic, and cilantro)Adobo and Sazon to taste (salt, pepper, cumin, and other seasonings)Sauté onions with seasonings until soft. Add pork, ham, gandules, olives, and tomato sauce and heat through. Add rice and water, mix thoroughly, bring to boil, and then simmer until water is evaporated.Serve warm.Bowl with sofrito ingredients: onion, green pepper, garlic, and cilantro.Dishes with rice, pork/ham, gandules, and olives. Bowl with tomato sauce. Plate with adobo and sazon.Bowl for completed dish. Roasted red pepper and olives to decorate.