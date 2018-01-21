FOOD & DRINK

ABC7 weekend team shares their comfort food recipes

The ABC7 weekend morning co-hosts shared their favorite comfort food recipes. (WLS)

The ABC7 weekend team shared their favorite comfort foods.

Recipes
Stacey's Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

"My husband probably deserves more credit for this recipe than I do," said Stacey. "He usually makes the sauce. I make the meatballs. We toss them together and serve over pasta to lots of happy relatives and friends. My husband always says I like to 'cook for an army.' It's true. The more around the table, the merrier."

Meatballs
1lb Hamburger
1/2lb Italian Sausage
2-3 Eggs
1 Tsp Oregano
1 Tsp Basil
1/2 Cup Panko Crumbs

Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Form into meatballs about the size of a golf ball. Fry in a pan till cooked. Add to sauce and simmer.

Sauce
1 - 15 ounce can of petite diced tomatoes
1 - 15 ounce can of crushed tomatoes
1 - 6 ounce can of tomato paste
4 garlic cloves crushed
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)
2 Tsp Oregano
1 Tsp Basil
1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

If desired, a splash of red wine.

We generally use fresh herbs during the summer, especially with all the awesome farmers' markets around town. When we're cooped up in the winter, we stick to dried herbs. Toss all these ingredients in pot, boil, turn to simmer for at least an hour. Sometimes we use a crockpot for 8 hours on low.

Serve over pasta or just make meatball sandwiches. Either way works!

Mark McGinnis' Ritz Chicken Casserole

Ingredients:

1 Sleeve of Ritz Crackers Crushed
2 Tablespoons Butter, Melted
32 oz. Chicken Stock
3 Chicken Breasts or Split Chicken Breasts
Water
24 oz. Sour Cream
26 oz. Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
1 Cup Broccoli Florets
2 Teaspoons Poppy Seeds
Salt and Pepper to Taste

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.
2. Bring pot of water and chicken stock to a boil. Add Chicken. Reduce to simmer and cook for 8 minutes. Carefully, remove chicken and allow to cool.
3. Mix crackers with melted butter in a bowl.

4. Whisk sour cream and cream of chicken soup in a large bowl. When cooled, shred chicken and stir into sour cream mixture. Mix in broccoli florets and poppy seeds. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Transfer chicken mixture to 9x13 baking dish. Top with crushed crackers.
6. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Mark Rivera Arroz con gandules Recipe

Ingredients:

4 cups uncooked rice
1 cup chopped onions
1 cup sautéed and cubed pork
1 cup sautéed and cubed ham
2 cups gandules (pigeon peas, but not garbanzo beans)
1/2 cup green olives
1 small can tomato sauce
Sofrito to taste (puree of onion, green pepper, garlic, and cilantro)
Adobo and Sazon to taste (salt, pepper, cumin, and other seasonings)

Sauté onions with seasonings until soft. Add pork, ham, gandules, olives, and tomato sauce and heat through. Add rice and water, mix thoroughly, bring to boil, and then simmer until water is evaporated.

Serve warm.

Ideas for presentation:
Bowl with sofrito ingredients: onion, green pepper, garlic, and cilantro.
Dishes with rice, pork/ham, gandules, and olives. Bowl with tomato sauce. Plate with adobo and sazon.
Bowl for completed dish. Roasted red pepper and olives to decorate.
