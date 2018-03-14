FOOD & DRINK

ABC7's Steve Dolinsky nominated for James Beard Award

ABC7 Chicago Food Reporter Steve Dolinsky

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Steve Dolinsky has been nominated for a James Beard Award. The award recognizes the best restaurants, chefs and culinary writing.

The finalists for the "Best Chef - Great Lakes" category are all also from Chicago. Andrew Brochu of Roister; Lee Wolen of Boka; Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice; Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark of Parachute and Anna and David Posey of Elske are all vying for the prize. Brochu is a first-time nominee; Wolen is a returning finalist.

The James Beard Awards will be presented May 7 at the Lyric Opera House here in Chicago.

Visit the James Beard Foundation's website for the full list of nominees.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodhungry houndawardrestaurantChicagoLogan SquareFulton River DistrictWest LoopAvondaleLincoln ParkLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'WJ Noodles' brings Chinese fare to Greektown
Shamrock Shake giveaway at Daley Center Plaza on Wednesday
Gastropub 'Punch Bowl Social' Debuts In The West Loop
Consumer Reports: The truth about sugar in fruit
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Report of person with gun on Northwestern campus was a hoax
Students across Chicago area walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence
Diana Ross, Seal among performers coming to Ravinia this summer
See new waterslides coming to Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee
Northwestern incident points to spread of "swatting"
Man walking in Loop beaten, robbed
Student participates in National Walkout Day alone
Report raises questions about Pritzker's off-shore holdings
Show More
After language school abruptly closes, can parents get a refund?
Alleged attempted terrorist bomber will stand trial
West Side church receives $440K in federal grants
Haley slams Russia over spy poisoning in Britain
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos