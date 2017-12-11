  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Affordable, easy holiday entertaining ideas

Recipes, award-winning wines and kitchenware are all available at ALDI for your holiday get-together. (WLS)

We've got holiday meal planning and entertaining ideas that are both affordable and easy. Recipes, award-winning wines and kitchenware are all available at ALDI for your holiday get-together!

For recipes, tips and to find the closest ALDI location, visit: www.aldi.us
RECIPE IDEAS FOR YOUR HOLIDAY GATHERING!

Bacon Wrapped Baked Apples with Bourbon Caramel Dipping Sauce

Spiced Sweet Potato and Carrots

Double Glazed Champagne Cranberry Ham
Holiday Ham Sliders

Red Wine Molten Dark Chocolate Cake

Cheesecake Bites

Rudolph's Winter Punch
