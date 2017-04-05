Alinea drops 6 spots in World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards

MELBOURNE (WLS) -- For the first time in the awards' 15-year history, a U.S. restaurant took the top spot at the 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards.New York's Eleven Madison Park knocked Italy's Osteria Francescana into second place and pushed Spain's El Celler de Can Roca into third, after seven years climbing the leader board.Chicago's Alinea fell six spots from last year, landing at No. 21 in this year's ranking.ABC7's Steve Dolinsky attended the ceremony on April 5 in Melbourne, Australia and spoke with Grant Achatz, chef/owner at Alinea.1. Eleven Madison Park (New York City)2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) *best restaurant in Europe*3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)4. Mirazur (Menton, France)5. Central (Lima) *best restaurant in South America*6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain)7. Gaggan (Bangkok) *best restaurant in Asia*8. Maido (Lima, Peru)9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)10. Steirereck (Vienna)11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York) *highest climber*12. Arpege (Paris)13. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee (Paris) *highest re-entry*14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)16. D.O.M. (Sao Paulo, Brazil)17. Le Bernardin (New York City)18. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)19. Geranium (Copenhagen)20. Pujol (Mexico City)21. Alinea (Chicago)22. Quintonil (Mexico City)23. White Rabbit (Moscow)24. Amber (Hong Kong)25. Tickets (Barcelona)26. Clove Club (London)27. The Ledbury (London)28. Nahm (Bangkok)29. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)30. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)31. Alleno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris) *highest new entry*32. Attica (Melbourne) *best restaurant in Australasia*33. Astrid (Lima, Peru)34. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)35. Septime (Paris) *sustainable restaurant award*36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)37. Saison (San Francisco)38. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)39. Relae (Copenhagen)40. Cosme (New York) *new*41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)42. Borago (Santiago)43. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy) *new*44. Brae (Birregurra, Australia) *new*45. Den (Tokyo), last year's one to watch *new*46. L'Astrance (Paris)47. Vendome (Bergisch Gladbach, Germany)48. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)49. Tegui (Buenos Aires) *new*50. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)