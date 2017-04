Artango Bar & Steakhouse celebrates its first year in business

Chicagoans can celebrate Argentinean culture with food and dance at Artango Bar & Steakhouse in the city's Lincoln Square neighborhood. The restaurant is celebrating its first year in business with special offers for diners.Katia Alferova and Chef Saul Hernandez visited ABC 7 Chicago with a taste of what makes this business so unique.IngredientsBoiled shrimp 8 ozRoccoto pepper 1/2 teaspoonLeche de Tigre citrus 5 oz.Cancha ( Peruvian corn toasted) 4 tblscilaNtro 1/2 tblsRed onion (Julianed) 2 tblsDiced sweet potato 3.ozInstruction: combine all ingredients in a bowl mix well. serve topped with onion and cilantro choppedLeche de Tigre citrus sauceIngredientsLime juice 4 cupsCelery 4 ozGarlic peeled 2 tblsGinger fresh 2ozCumin whole (toasted) 2 tblsBlack pepper whole 1 tblsRed onion 2 oz.Cilantro 1 ozSalt to tasteInstruction: In a stainless steel bowl combine all ingredients. Strain