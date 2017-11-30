FOOD & DRINK

Authors of 'The Chicago Food Encyclopedia' stop by WCL

EMBED </>More Videos

What better way to get to know Chicago than by its food. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
What better way to get to know Chicago than by its food.

"The Chicago Food Encyclopedia" offers a detailed overview of the city's food culture, all outlined alphabetically.

With the help of 74 journalists, scholars and food industry professionals and three editors, Carol Mighton Haddix, Bruce Kraig and Colleen Taylor Sen, the book highlights 375 detailed entries.

Learn about how Chicago's intricate history shaped the way we eat; even until today.

"The Chicago Food Encyclopedia" is available at bookstores and on Amazon.

Special thank you to Downtown Dogs, The Berghoff, and Southtown Sub for the taste testers!

For more information about the book, click here.

For more information about any of the food on the show:

Downtown Dogs

804 N. Rush Street
Chicago, IL
312-951-5141
https://www.downtowndogschicago.com/

The Berghoff
17 W. Adams Street
Chicago, IL

312-427-3170
https://www.theberghoff.com/

Southtown Sub
240 E. 35th St.
Chicago, IL
312-326-1890
http://www.southtownsub.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodChicago
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Microbreweries on rise in DuPage County
Activists tackle hunger with self-serve food depository in Bronzeville
Healthy recipes for holiday favorites
Where to eat when headed to Chicago theaters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
Bodies of family missing 10 months found in Mexico
Sisters who survived Vegas shooting say they won't get fund money due to rules
Suspect records fatal stabbing outside Walmart; victim dies in girlfriend's arms
Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 87
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent drug overdose
Chicago winter overnight parking ban begins Friday
Ann Curry and Natalie Morales speak out about Lauer's termination
Show More
How a McDonald's food bag led Tampa police to alleged serial killer
Scuffle ensues at rodent-infested CPS school
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking marijuana with student
Christmas display with 350K lights may end due to neighbor complaints, family says
College student's charitable tweet cost her $200,000
More News
Top Video
Scuffle ensues at rodent-infested CPS school
Matt Lauer: 'To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry'
Christmas display with 350K lights may end due to neighbor complaints, family says
Albany Park fire injures 4, including child; displaces 12
More Video