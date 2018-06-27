BBQ for the Troops to be held July 14 at car dealerships

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3663296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> BBQ for the Troops event raises awareness and funds for local soldiers and their families.

The BBQ for the Troops event raises awareness and funds for local soldiers and their families.The BBQs will be held July 14 at more than 100 car dealerships across the Chicago area. The event raises money for the USO.Tony Guido, chairman of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, and Alison Ruble, president and CEO of USO of Illinois, talked to ABC7 from the United Center where a kick-off was held Wednesday.The USO of Illinois supports over 318,000 military members and their families.