USO BBQ FOR TROOPS

BBQ for the Troops to be held July 14 at car dealerships

EMBED </>More Videos

BBQ for the Troops event raises awareness and funds for local soldiers and their families. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The BBQ for the Troops event raises awareness and funds for local soldiers and their families.

The BBQs will be held July 14 at more than 100 car dealerships across the Chicago area. The event raises money for the USO.

Tony Guido, chairman of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, and Alison Ruble, president and CEO of USO of Illinois, talked to ABC7 from the United Center where a kick-off was held Wednesday.

EMBED More News Videos

BBQ for the Troops event raises awareness and funds for local soldiers and their families.


The USO of Illinois supports over 318,000 military members and their families.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodveteranscarsUSO BBQ for troopsChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
USO BBQ FOR TROOPS
USO holds Clark After Dark event in River North
Chicago area car dealers raise money for USO
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO
5th annual USO BBQ for the Troops
More USO BBQ for troops
FOOD & DRINK
New bar and eatery The Beach House Social brings West Coast vibe to Wicker Park
The Gringo opens in West Town with churros, tacos and cocktails
Sweet arrivals: Check out Chicago's 3 newest doughnut shops
Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Joe Jackson dies at 89
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says he's retiring; Trump to get 2nd high-court pick
At least 3 tornadoes in Illinois; flooding in NW suburbs
SCOTUS strikes down union fees with Janus v. AFSCME ruling
8th man charged in fatal stabbing of innocent 15-year-old boy
7-year-old boy held under water, burned during home invasion
Police: Woman said she had stomach punched to kill baby
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
Show More
'Why do you hate us?' Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son
CPS to launch Office of Student Protections in wake of sex abuse scandal
WORLD CUP 2018: Germany out, Sweden, Mexico advance from Group F
Police officer charged in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Antwon Rose
More News