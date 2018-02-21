WINDY CITY LIVE

BellyQ Chef Bill Kim talks about his new cookbook

BellyQ Chef Bill Kim's new cookbook is called ?Korean BBQ: Master your Grill in Seven Sauces.? (WLS)

Award-winning Chicago Chef Bill Kim - and WCL friend -- has two restaurants - BellyQ and Urban Belly. He's known for taking fine dining and presenting it on a casual level.

Chef Kim stopped by WCL to talk about his new book "Korean BBQ: Master your Grill in Seven Sauces." And then, of course, he cooked. He made his Forest Preserve Drive Korean BBQ Skirt Steak and it was delicious.
Click here to pre-order Chef Kim's new book "Korean BBQ: Master Your Grill in Seven Sauces"

For more about BellyQ, visit: http://www.bellyqchicago.com/

For more about Urban Belly, visit: http://www.urbanbellychicago.com/
