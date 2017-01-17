FOOD & DRINK

Bought milk since 2003? 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
EMBED </>More News Videos

If you bought milk or any dairy products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
If you bought milk or any dairy products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back.

California is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers. They settled the case for $52 million after being accused of price-fixing.

To be part of the settlement, you will need to have bought a milk product at a grocery store or other retailer. Then, you can fill out a form before the end of this month in order to be eligible.

How much money would you get back? Estimates suggest those qualified can receive up to $70.

To register, click here.

The affected states are: Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin
Related Topics:
foodcalifornialawsuitfoodu.s. & worldconsumer
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Grand reopening of La Grange Italian restaurant
Venezuelan arepas made at Ravenswood restaurant
EXTRA COURSE: 3 unique drinks at BienMeSabe in Ravenswood
Scientists: US salmon may carry Japanese tapeworm
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured in I-290 crash
2 charged in Albany Park shooting involving off-duty police sergeant
Mexico town fears nightclub shooting means drug war has come
Parents report mold in Sophie the Giraffe
Be like Betty White: 9 ways to live a better life
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
Brighton Park parents demand help after shootings near schools
Show More
Trump to Enter Office as Most Unpopular President in at Least 40 Years, Poll Finds
Teen killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to lonely; mom boyfriend charged
CPD to develop new community policing strategy
Colo, oldest gorilla ever on record, dead at 60
Rain, fog make for messy commute; warmer Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Chicago entrepreneur named to Forbes 30 Under 30
'Don's Johns' port-a-potty labels covered for Trumps inauguration
Body found in River North parking garage
CPD to develop new community policing strategy
More Video