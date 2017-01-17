Bought milk since 2003? 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund

FRESNO, Calif. --If you bought milk or any dairy products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back.
California is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers. They settled the case for $52 million after being accused of price-fixing.
To be part of the settlement, you will need to have bought a milk product at a grocery store or other retailer. Then, you can fill out a form before the end of this month in order to be eligible.
How much money would you get back? Estimates suggest those qualified can receive up to $70.
To register, click here.
The affected states are: Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin