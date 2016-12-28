FOOD & DRINK

Cape Cod Room in Drake Hotel to close after 83 years
EMBED </>More News Videos

The famed Cape Cod Room restaurant in the Drake Hotel will close on New Year's Eve, after 83 years in business. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The famed Cape Cod Room restaurant in the Drake Hotel will close on New Year's Eve, after 83 years in business.

The restaurant opened in 1933 during the World's Fair. It survived changing times and trends for more than eight decades. But on New Year's Eve, the Cape Cod Room will serve its last meal.

The Cape Cod room is living history, filled with stories and moments of famous names from yesterday and the stars of today.

There is something special about the restaurant, but the Drake Hotel is changing, undergoing a full renovation. And that means the Cape Cod Room is counting down its final hours.

"People have this personal connection with the Cape Cod. It's not just four walls. It's not just the food," said general manager Theodore Daskalopoulos.

It's a place people, all kinds of people, have gathered since 1933.

"We don't kiss and tell here, but we have had a lot of famous people over the years," Daskalopoulos said.

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio famously carved their initials in the bar. And the story goes she put a love note in a bottle, one of the many displayed on the wall.

"She placed a note in one of our bottles that we have displayed here. She said, the next time I come in I will reveal the note," said Daskalopoulos.

Over the years the bottle disappeared, but not the stars. Table no. 4 was a favorite for Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor. Oprah had her preferred spot, and so did Michael Jordan. And one man was there to see it all.

"In Chicago, there was only one Patrick. He was the legendary maitre'd of the Cape Cod for over 40 years," Daskalopoulos said.

When the Cape Cod announced it was closing a few weeks ago, that was the end for Patrick Bredin too.

"Maybe it was his way of checking out. Cape Cod is closing. I have no reason to be alive anymore. I'm leaving too," said Daskalopoulos.

You see, the Cape Cod is a special place.

"It's the coziness, the warmth of the hospitality from the time you walk in, the maitre'd, the staff - very cordial, very professional, very proud - and, of course, the food," he said.

A simple gesture from a recent customer said it all. It began when Daskalopoulos complimented the customer's tie.

"Done with dinner, on the way out, he says 'Thank you, I hope you see you soon. Let me know where you're going to be next. Oh, by the way - here's the tie,'" Daskalopoulos recalled.

The restaurant's last toast will be on New Year's Eve. That party is sold out.
Related Topics:
foodsocietyrestauranthistoryChicagoNear North Side
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Barrington bakery cranks out donuts ranked No. 1 in Illinois
Holiday treats for Chanukah
25 congressional members question plant-based "milk" label
Consumer Reports: High-calorie coffee drinks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
North Riverside robbery suspect fatally shot by police identified
Debbie Reynolds hospitalized in Los Angeles
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Chicago students home from Uganda after fatal bus crash
Chicago repeals plastic bag ban, starts 7-cent bag tax on Feb. 1
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Missing New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter found alive in Virginia
Show More
Woman killed in rollover crash was third in family to die that way
Mail carrier shot in eye with paintball in Greater Grand Crossing
Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
Basketball player shot while visiting family for holidays
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Stolen FedEx truck crashes on South Side
City to expedite CPD body camera program
Son, 5, of slain security guard sworn in as honorary Harvey cop
More Video