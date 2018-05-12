Celebrate Taiwanese culture at 2 free events

This weekend you can celebrate and learn about the Taiwanese community in Chicago.The Taiwanese community in Chicago. There are two free events for families to enjoy...Eric Huang from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the events.Event: Taiwanese Cuisine and Culture FestivalWhen: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Where: Culture Center of Taipei Economic Cultural Office, 55 E. 63rd St., Westmont, Ill.Event: FOCA Formosa Circus Arts Group:WhenL Saturday, 4-6 p.m.Where: Westmont High School (909 Oakwood Dr., Westmont, Ill.)Both events are free.