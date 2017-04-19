WINDY CITY LIVE

Chef makes cookies with Southwest Airlines peanuts

EMBED </>More News Videos

A chef mades cookies with Southwest Airlines peanuts. (WLS)

Southwest Airlines made Tax Day a little sweeter for passengers on a Tuesday flight from Chicago to Washington, D.C.

Chef Jon Ashton created a cookie recipe that contains Southwest Airlines peanut packages.

To get your own Southwest Airlines peanuts, book your flight on southwest.com.

For more information about Chef Jon Ashton, visit: jonashton.com.

Here are the recipes featured on the show.

INDULGENTLY RICH SHORTBREADS

Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
11 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into chunks
2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
pinch salt
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
6 ounces chocolate chips
2 packets Southwest Airlines nuts, chopped

Directions:
1. Sift the flour, cocoa and baking soda together into a bowl and set aside.
2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the
butter with both sugars; beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Reduce speed to

low; add the sugars, salt and vanilla. Beat until well mixed, about 1 minute.
3. Add flour mixture; mix until just combined.
4. Stir in the chocolate chips and peanuts.
5. Divide dough in half. Shape the dough into logs that are 1 inch in diameter. Wrap
the logs in plastic wrap and freeze them for at least 2 hours.
4. Preheat oven to 325 F.
5. Using a long, sharp knife, slice the dough into -inch-thick rounds. Place slices about 1
inch apart on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper.
6. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool on baking sheet 1 to
2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool completely. Store cookies in an airtight
container at room temperature up to 1 week.
Makes 36 cookies

IRRESISTIBLE ROSEMARY SHORTIES

Ingredients:
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup ground almonds
2 packets Southwest Airlines nuts, chopped

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon rosemary, chopped
Pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and position the racks in the upper half of the oven.
2. Line your counter with a 15- x 18-inch sheet of parchment paper.
3. Cream butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on
medium speed until light and fluffy.
4. Add flour, ground almonds and peanuts slowly, mixing thoroughly after each addition.
Add the cheese, salt and cayenne pepper and mix for 30 seconds.
5. Turn the dough out onto the parchment-lined counter and divide it into quarters. Roll
each piece into a log measuring about 1 inch thick and 6 inches long. Wrap the logs in
parchment paper, twist the ends, and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
6. Remove dough from parchment and cut 1/2-inch thick slices using a serrated knife.
7. Place slices on a parchment-lined cookie sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart.
8. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges appear golden brown.
9. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Makes 36 cookies
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEsouthwest airlines
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Actor/comedian Craig Robinson returns home to Chicago
Chef Dana Cree makes ice cream, talks about 'Hello, My Name is Ice Cream' book
Ji, What a Find: BLT sandwiches at Cafe Marie-Jeanne and Fat Shallot
Chicago Sky's new player Stefanie Dolson talks about new season
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Chef Dana Cree makes ice cream, talks about 'Hello, My Name is Ice Cream' book
Ji, What a Find: BLT sandwiches at Cafe Marie-Jeanne and Fat Shallot
McDonald's, Cinnabon, Hooters offer Tax Day freebies
Glenview teen competes on Food Network
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ruling in CPS lawsuit comes April 28; outcome could shorten school year
Woman, 22, fatally shot near Roseland home
Aaron Hernandez found dead in apparent jail suicide
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel after 20 years
Woman pulled from car in St. Charles river charged with DUI
Serena Williams appears to announce pregnancy on Snapchat
Wet-phone-in-rice trick ends in 2nd-degree burns
Show More
NY jogger murder suspect: 'Tell my mom that I'm sorry'
Waitress gets $500 tip after customer notices broken hearing aid
Dominatrix accused of extorting client
Body of woman found in vehicle in downtown Chesterton
20,000 pounds of cheese burns in Wisconsin semi fire
More News
Top Video
Aaron Hernandez found dead in apparent jail suicide
Woman, 22, fatally shot near Roseland home
Ruling in CPS lawsuit comes April 28; outcome could shorten school year
Highland Park family donates $1M for new substance abuse center
More Video