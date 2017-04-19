Chef makes cookies with Southwest Airlines peanuts

Southwest Airlines made Tax Day a little sweeter for passengers on a Tuesday flight from Chicago to Washington, D.C.
Chef Jon Ashton created a cookie recipe that contains Southwest Airlines peanut packages.
To get your own Southwest Airlines peanuts, book your flight on southwest.com.
For more information about Chef Jon Ashton, visit: jonashton.com.
Here are the recipes featured on the show.
INDULGENTLY RICH SHORTBREADS
Ingredients:
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
11 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into chunks
2/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
pinch salt
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
6 ounces chocolate chips
2 packets Southwest Airlines nuts, chopped
Directions:
1. Sift the flour, cocoa and baking soda together into a bowl and set aside.
2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the
butter with both sugars; beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Reduce speed to
low; add the sugars, salt and vanilla. Beat until well mixed, about 1 minute.
3. Add flour mixture; mix until just combined.
4. Stir in the chocolate chips and peanuts.
5. Divide dough in half. Shape the dough into logs that are 1 inch in diameter. Wrap
the logs in plastic wrap and freeze them for at least 2 hours.
4. Preheat oven to 325 F.
5. Using a long, sharp knife, slice the dough into -inch-thick rounds. Place slices about 1
inch apart on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper.
6. Bake the cookies for 12 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool on baking sheet 1 to
2 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool completely. Store cookies in an airtight
container at room temperature up to 1 week.
Makes 36 cookies
IRRESISTIBLE ROSEMARY SHORTIES
Ingredients:
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup ground almonds
2 packets Southwest Airlines nuts, chopped
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon rosemary, chopped
Pinch cayenne pepper
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F and position the racks in the upper half of the oven.
2. Line your counter with a 15- x 18-inch sheet of parchment paper.
3. Cream butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on
medium speed until light and fluffy.
4. Add flour, ground almonds and peanuts slowly, mixing thoroughly after each addition.
Add the cheese, salt and cayenne pepper and mix for 30 seconds.
5. Turn the dough out onto the parchment-lined counter and divide it into quarters. Roll
each piece into a log measuring about 1 inch thick and 6 inches long. Wrap the logs in
parchment paper, twist the ends, and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
6. Remove dough from parchment and cut 1/2-inch thick slices using a serrated knife.
7. Place slices on a parchment-lined cookie sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart.
8. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the edges appear golden brown.
9. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.
Makes 36 cookies
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEsouthwest airlines
foodWindy City LIVEsouthwest airlines