Chicago chefs use local ingredients at Green City Market Chef BBQ

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago is known for its great food, and you can get a taste from more than 100 local chefs at the Green City Market Chef BBQ. The chefs will use homegrown produce and sustainably raised meats to make tasty morsels. You can grab a bite on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the south end of Lincoln Park (1817 N. Clark Street). Kathleen Williams from Green City Marketand Chef Bill Kim from bellyQ visited the ABC 7 kitchen to give us a taste of the upcoming Green City Market Chef BBQ.
Links:
www.greencitymarket.org
http://www.bellyqchicago.com/
Event:
Name of event: Green City Market Chef BBQ
Date: July 20, 2017
Time: 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.
Address: South End of Lincoln Park (1817 N. Clark)
Admission: Tickets $125 for Adults, $25 for Children 12 & Under
Recipe:
Coconut Grits
Ingredients:
1 cup coarse ground grits
cup white onion, diced small
2 clove garlic, minced
cup olive oil
1 13.5-OZ CAN unsweetened coconut milk
2 cups water
Preparation:
Heat oil in large saucepan add onion and saute for 3 minutes, add garlic, SAUTE FOR 1 MINUTE then add the water and coconut milk. Let the liquid come to simmer then add grits stir until the liquid gets thick. Take the saucepan that the grits are in be sure that the saucepan are 100% stainless steel or 100% metal so when it's in the oven things won't melt. Cover the saucepan with foil or lid then let it cook for 45 minutes at 350degree. Once taken out of the oven season with fish sauce and sherry vinegar.
Seasoning
cup fish sauce
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
Marinated Vegetables
Vegetables
cup whole red onion, clean sliced thin
cup carrots, peeled and small dice
cup cauliflower, cut into small florlets
Marinating h20
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup rice wine vinegar
cup sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon Korean chili flake
1 tablespoon whole coriander seed
1 tablespoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons sesame oil
cup fresh cilantro, chopped rough
In a medium sized saucepan bring the marinating h20 to boil.
As soon as the h20 comes to boil turn off the heat and strain it through a strainer over the vegetables let it cool.
Add sesame oil and fresh cilantro