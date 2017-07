Chicago chefs use local ingredients at Green City Market Chef BBQ

Chicago is known for its great food, and you can get a taste from more than 100 local chefs at the Green City Market Chef BBQ. The chefs will use homegrown produce and sustainably raised meats to make tasty morsels. You can grab a bite on Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the south end of Lincoln Park (1817 N. Clark Street). Kathleen Williams from Green City Market and Chef Bill Kim from bellyQ visited the ABC 7 kitchen to give us a taste of the upcoming Green City Market Chef BBQ.Green City Market Chef BBQJuly 20, 20175:30 - 8:00 p.m.South End of Lincoln Park (1817 N. Clark)Tickets $125 for Adults, $25 for Children 12 & UnderCoconut Grits1 cup coarse ground gritscup white onion, diced small2 clove garlic, mincedcup olive oil1 13.5-OZ CAN unsweetened coconut milk2 cups waterHeat oil in large saucepan add onion and saute for 3 minutes, add garlic, SAUTE FOR 1 MINUTE then add the water and coconut milk. Let the liquid come to simmer then add grits stir until the liquid gets thick. Take the saucepan that the grits are in be sure that the saucepan are 100% stainless steel or 100% metal so when it's in the oven things won't melt. Cover the saucepan with foil or lid then let it cook for 45 minutes at 350degree. Once taken out of the oven season with fish sauce and sherry vinegar.Seasoningcup fish sauce2 tablespoons sherry vinegarMarinated VegetablesVegetablescup whole red onion, clean sliced thincup carrots, peeled and small dicecup cauliflower, cut into small florletsMarinating h201/4 cup sugar1 cup rice wine vinegarcup sherry vinegar1 tablespoon Korean chili flake1 tablespoon whole coriander seed1 tablespoon kosher salt3 tablespoons sesame oilcup fresh cilantro, chopped roughIn a medium sized saucepan bring the marinating h20 to boil.As soon as the h20 comes to boil turn off the heat and strain it through a strainer over the vegetables let it cool.Add sesame oil and fresh cilantro