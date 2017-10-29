FOOD & DRINK

Dia de los Muertos celebration at Carnivale

Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, is a holiday celebrated in Mexico. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, is a holiday celebrated in Mexico October 31 - November 2. The holiday is a celebration of remembrance for family and friends who have passed. It's typically associated with sugar skulls, pan de muerto, and colorful vibrant displays. On November 2, Chicago restaurant Carnivale is hosting its own celebration for Dia de los Muertos. The restaurant invites everyone to a murder mystery experience starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 and include a 3-course meal and non-alcoholic beverages.

Carnivale Chef Rodolfo Cuadros and a few costumed characters visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to share a taste of what guests can expect for the event.
Event: Dia de los Muertos, A Murder Mystery Experience
Date: Thursday, November 2, 2017
Hours: 6:30 p.m. Cocktail Party (guests arrive and check in)
7:00 p.m. Dinner and Show (guests will be seated, show will begin)
Address: Carnivale, 702 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60661
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $65, includes show, a 3-course meal and non-alcoholic beverages
Get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carnivale-murder-mystery-dinner-dia-de-los-muertos-tickets-37913519357
Link: https://www.carnivalechicago.com/
