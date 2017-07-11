Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food on Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.During the noon hour at the State and Lake location in downtown Chicago, a line wrapped through the restaurant and spilled out onto the sidewalk.This is the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, allowing guests to share their experience with friends and family.The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations nationwide.