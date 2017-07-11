FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A offers FREE food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken. (KTRK)

CHICAGO --
Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.



The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food on Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

During the noon hour at the State and Lake location in downtown Chicago, a line wrapped through the restaurant and spilled out onto the sidewalk.

This is the 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day and Chick-fil-A will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter, allowing guests to share their experience with friends and family.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations nationwide.

Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-afree foodcostumesfree stuffChicagoLoop
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
CATA/USO of Illinois BBQ For The Troops 2017
Krispy Kreme hosts 80-cent glazed doughnuts deal
Portillo's offering $1 dogs on National Hot Dog Day
Taste of Chicago breaks turnout records
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man shot in Pace van was murdered for cell phone, police say
Mother gets probation in death of newborn thrown from 8th floor
Police: Woman sets man on fire, douses flames with pee
Fishing boy reels in 25-year-old purse out of lake
Campaign committee formed for 'The Rock'
Beachgoers form 80-person chain to rescue family in water
Bobblehead of Cubs manager Joe Maddon unveiled in limited edition
Show More
Woman shot to death while sleeping in Washington Park
Offered Russian aid to 'incriminate Hillary,' Donald Trump Jr. wrote 'I love it'
'American Idol' alum allegedly punched bouncer at Palatine bar
Mom charged after 11-year-old girl drives brother home
Tensions rise during 3rd day of hearing for PSU frat brothers
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Woman shot to death while sleeping in Washington Park
Man shot in Pace van was murdered for cell phone, police say
Woman sexually assaulted, left unconscious in Lawndale
More Video