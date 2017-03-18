FOOD

Eat fresh at the Good Food Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 13th Annual Good Food Festival & Conference is coming back to Chicago March 16-18, 2017 at the UIC Forum. It's a celebration of the Good Food movement, which aims to encourage families to rely on local farmers for fresh, nutritious food for their daily meals.

The Good Food Festival brings together farmers, chefs, and policy makers to discuss ways to transform the way we eat. The nonprofit FamilyFarmed is the producer for the Good Food Festival & Conference. The group works to build partnerships that grow regional food systems, supports farmers, preserves farmland and much more.

The founder of FamilyFarmed, Jim Slama, joined ABC 7 to talk about the Good Food Festival and why it's important to eat right.

Good Food Festival & Conference
Date: March 16-18, 2017
Hours: Thursday: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Address: UIC Forum | 725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago IL 60607

Admission/ Ticket Prices:
2-Day Pass: $150 ($170 at door) - includes Thursday: Good Food Financing Conference and Friday: Good Food Industry Showcase - and - Networking Reception. Does not include access to bus tour
Thursday Good Food Financing Conference (And Financing Fair): $110 ($140 at door) - student tickets available for $45 per ticket, must be currently enrolled and show student ID upon purchase at box office. Access to the Good Food Craft Beverage Reception included
Friday Good Food Industry Showcase: Trade, School Food & Policy Sessions: $50 ($60 at door) - Student tickets available for $20 per ticket, must be currently enrolled and show student ID upon purchase at box office. Access to the Good Food Industry Networking Reception included.
Friday Good Food Industry Networking Reception: $25 ($30 at door) - Ticket provides access to the Good Food Industry Networking Reception only 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday Good Food Festival - FREE with online registration: Saturday events beginning at 10 a.m. or later including exhibitors, the Organic Valley Good Food Commons, Chefs at Play and Purple Asparagus Kids' Corner
Saturday Urban Farm Bus Tour & Good Food Festival: $75 (no onsite tickets available) - Ticket also provides access to Saturday Good Food Festival. Leaves UIC Forum promptly at 9 a.m. and returns at 12 p.m.


Twitter @GoodFoodFestChi
Facebook @GoodFoodFestChicago
Instagram @GoodFoodFest
