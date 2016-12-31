Entertaining for New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) --New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate with friends and family. But entertaining all of those people isn't always as easy as it appears. Belinda Chang, the award-winning Sommelier and Director of Wine & Service at Maple & Ash and Eight Bar, joined ABC 7 to give some tips for making sure everyone has fun as you ring in 2017.
Links: http://www.mapleandash.com
http://www.eightbarchicago.com
Event: New Year's Day at Eight Bar
Eight Bar will be open on New Year's Day for brunch and dinner service beginning at 11 a.m.
Date: Sunday, January 1, 2017
Hours: 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Address: 8 W. Maple St., 1st floor
The event is open to the public on first-come, first-served basis.
Recipe: Fancy French Onion Dip
Ingredients:
1 packet French Onion Soup Mix
2 cups Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp. Fresh cilantro (chopped)
Preparation:
Mix French Onion Soup Mix into the Greek yogurt and let sit, uncovered, in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes. Top with the chopped cilantro and serve with potato chips