HUNGRY HOUND

Extra Course: Soups at Andorka's Sandwich Shop

EMBED </>More News Videos

Extra Course: Andorka's Sandwich Shop (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's extra course, ABC 7's Steve Dolinsky talks about two of Andorka's homemade soups.
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HUNGRY HOUND
Publican Anker focuses on seafood, vegetables in Wicker Park
EXTRA COURSE: Publican Anker's sticky banoffe pudding
Lakeview bakery sources ingredients from France
Extra Course: Croque monsieur at Maison Parisienne
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Airport agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes
Delta will bring back free meals on some long US flights
McDonald's unveils new straw to drink two shake flavors at once
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Last of 'Marquette Park 4' released from prison
Video: Man accused of shooting Takiya Holmes beaten at courthouse
Chicago's most famous missing person case began 40 years ago Friday
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Amtrak officer who fatally shot man, 25, charged
Bob Michel, former US House GOP leader from Illinois, dies at age 93
Show More
Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Cell phone video captures aftermath of deadly Hammond crash
Woman, 67, carjacked on Near North Side
CPS, board sued over freshman allegedly beaten by older students
11 killed, 11 wounded in 48 hours in Chicago shootings
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Social media used against you
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Trump weighs mobilizing Nat Guard for immigration roundups
Last of 'Marquette Park 4' released from prison
More Video