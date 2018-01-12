  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FOOD & DRINK

First handroll bar opens in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

A new Wicker Park restaraunt specializes in handrolls. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sushi bars are nothing new in Chicago, but Anaba in Wicker Park offers something different.

It shares an address with the veggie-friendly Mana Food Bar at 1742 W. Division St., and like its sibling, it's laser-focused on just one thing: handrolls.

"Handroll is a piece of nori - seaweed - with warm rice and fresh fish," said Chef Soon Park.

As in any sushi restaurant, rice is crucial here. After it's cooked, it's transferred to a large, wooden bowl, seasoned with sugar, sake, and mirin, a Japanese rice vinegar.

The chef must work quickly, aerating the rice while it cools to ensure all of the rice is seasoned equally.

Then there's the fish. Anaba works with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and blue crab, and adds tiny orange fish eggs called tobiko or sauces such as mayo, spicy sriracha, soy sauce or nutty sesame oil.

All of this is combined so well that the finished product requires very little extra soy sauce.

Imported nori sheets are kept warm until an order comes in.

Then, a small handful of rice is placed on one end. Seasoned fish or sauce is added, and Park rolls it up. He then immediately places it in front of the guest.

"If you don't eat it right away, it'll be really chewy. So we recommend people to eat it within 10 or 20 seconds," said Park.

The rolls are all the same size, enough for about three to four bites.
Park says even if you order more than one, he won't make the next until you finish the one you currently have.

"Crispiness of the nori on the first bite you can't really experience that at any other Japanese restaurant," he said. "That's why we serve just one by one. We're not gonna make until you finish your whole piece of handroll."

In Steve's Extra Course Video today, he takes a closer look at a very unique Japanese-style Old Fashioned they serve at the tiny bar, made with a rare Japanese whisky.

EMBED More News Videos

Our Hungry Hound samples a Japanese-style Old-Fashioned.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodhungry houndChicagoWicker Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrity chef Judson Todd Allen shares his Spice Diet
Extra Course: Japanese-style Old Fashioned at Anaba
New Breakfast and Brunch Spot 'Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe' Debuts In Streeterville
New cocktail bar The Pink Squirrel serves up frozen drinks in Logan Square
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Durbin confirms Trump 's***hole' remark, says language was 'hate-filled, vile and racist'
3 cousins killed in fiery Far South Side crash
Man says he was brutally beaten by NFL player's family at game
Attorney general candidate Aaron Goldstein robbed in Albany Park
Mother wants teacher removed for telling black son he might be lynched
Adoptive parents of orphan, 3, indicted for capital murder
Document: Murdered student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails
Trump denies describing certain nations as 's***hole countries'
Show More
Woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school
Dog trekked 20 miles twice to find her old family
CTA Red, Purple Line service resumes after person hit by train at Bryn Mawr
Parents sue for girl, 11, to use medical marijuana at Schaumburg school
Number of fatal pediatric flu cases rises, according to CDC
More News
Top Video
Number of fatal pediatric flu cases rises to 20
3 cousins killed in fiery Far South Side crash
High waves along lakefront; dangerous wind in NW Indiana after snow
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video