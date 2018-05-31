FOOD & DRINK

National Donut Day 2018: Free doughnuts and other deals happening June 1

In honor of National Doughnut Day, companies around the country are offering doughnut deals, steals and contests on June 1. (Shutterstock)

Doughnut lovers, start your engines! In honor of National Doughnut Day, companies around the country are offering doughnut deals, steals and contests on Friday, June 1:

Dunkin' Donuts is offering customers a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is available while supplies last at participating locations.
Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the United States and Canada.

Duck Donuts is offering each customer a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut at all locations. Customers will also receive a buy one, get one free doughnut coupon valid through June 17, 2018.

Edible Arrangements is offering a free Edible Donut (a doughnut-shaped slice of Granny Smith apple dipped in chocolate) to customers at participating locations.

Entenmann's is holding a contest to find its next Chief Donut Officer. The winner will receive $5,000 and a one-year supply of donuts.

Fractured Prune is offering one free OC Sand doughnut at participating stores.

Beginning on National Doughnut Day, Papa John's will offer a caramel creme-filled, cinnamon sugar-coated donut hole dessert at participating locations. Customers will receive a free order of donut holes with any online pizza purchase on June 1, and the dessert will remain on the menu for a limited time after that.


Every single Walmart in America will give away free doughnuts to customers. The retailer expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide by the end of the day.

Honorable mention: At five locations around the country, Burger King is offering the Whopper Donut, a traditional Whopper with a hole cut into the middle. Each customer will also receive a mini slider with their purchase.

These deals and promotions are subject to change, and restrictions apply.
