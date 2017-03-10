Get a Malort pie at Hoosier Mama Pie Company

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hoosier Mama Pie Company, a popular Chicago area bakery, is now selling a pie inspired by Jeppson's Malort liqueur.
Ursula Siker, co-kitchen manager of Hoosier Mama's location in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood, created the "Chicago Sunrise," a new take on a tequila sunrise.
Siker told Zagat.com, "It's basically the most Chicago pie ever."
She said she came up with the idea for the new pie after a friend told her the bitter liqueur tasted like grapefruit rind.
The Chicago Sunrise has an all-butter crust, whipped cream and grapefruit custard combined with Malort. The beverage has a cult following in the Chicago area.
The pies will be sold at the Hoosier Mama's bakeries in Ukranian Village and north suburban Evanston.