Green City Market Chef BBQ

Next week, chefs from more than 100 Chicago restaurants will descend upon Lincoln Park serve up food made with fresh, local ingredients. (WLS)

It's a foodie's dream come true. Next week, chefs from more than 100 Chicago restaurants will descend upon Lincoln Park serve up food made with fresh, local ingredients.

What: Chef BBQ

When: 5:30-8 p.m.July 19, 2018
Where: Chef BBQ is located at the south end of Lincoln Park between Clark and Stockton Drive (approximately 1817 N. Clark) -- across from Hotel Lincoln
Cost: General admission tickets cost $125. VIP tickets: $250. VIP tickets with reserved seating: $275. A cabana (fitting up to 20 people) can be reserved for $6,500.
Recipes:

Arbor Figwood smoked Norland potatoes-3 red potatoes
-Salted water to cover
-Figwood or other fruit wood chips

In a medium sized pan, cover the potatoes with cool water, add 2-3 tbsp salt

Place on medium high heat and bring to a simmer until potatoes are just fork tender, drain water, and set potatoes aside to cool

To smoke the potatoes: place a thin layer of foil on the bottom of a large pot, place -1 cup of smoking chips on the bottom of the pot. Open your windows and turn on your oven fan.

Arrange the potatoes in a metal steamer insert. Place potato filled steamer insert into the pot, on top of the chips and cover the pot with a tight fitting lid.

Turn heat to medium high, as soon as smoke starts, reduce heat to low. Allow potatoes to sit in the smoke for 10-15 minute. Remove and cool for later use.

Black garlic aioli:
-1 egg yolk
-4 cloves black garlic
-2/3 cup olive oil, extra virgin preferred

- sp Salt
-1 tsp Sherry vinegar

In a mortar and pestle, mash the black garlic and salt together. Add the egg yolk and mix thoroughly.

While vigorously mixing, have a friend slowly stream in the oil, continue until all the mixture thickens into a rich velvety spread.

Mix in sherry vinegar and adjust salt to your liking

Summer Vegetable Giardinera:
cup small diced of each following vegetables
30 Pole beans
2 medium Carrots
2 medium Zucchini
3 Peppers
1 bulb Fennel
1 jalapeno
3 each Shallots
2 cloves garlic
2 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp salt

cup red wine vinegar
2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano
cup olive oil
2 tbsp chili flakes
2 tbsp grainy mustard

Combine all vegetables in a container.

Sprinkle with 2 tbsp salt and 2 tbsp sugar, toss to combine

Cover with water and allow to sit in the fridge for 6-12 hours (overnight)

the next day, strain off the water.

In a separate bowl, stir together olive oil, vinegar, chili flakes, oregano and mustard and pour over the vegetables, mix thoroughly..

Use immediately, or ideally let rest for another day, up a week.

Note: (stir giardinera well to get a good distribution of oil, vinegar and spices each time you use it)

To serve :

Cut the cooled potatoes in half, season lightly with salt

Place 1 tbsp of aioli in a medium sized bowl,

Arrange potatoes atop aioli

Spoon over 2 tbsp of giardinera mix, top with herbs as desired
