Green City Market Chef BBQ

It's a foodie's dream come true. Next week, chefs from more than 100 Chicago restaurants will descend upon Lincoln Park serve up food made with fresh, local ingredients.What: Chef BBQWhen: 5:30-8 p.m.July 19, 2018Where: Chef BBQ is located at the south end of Lincoln Park between Clark and Stockton Drive (approximately 1817 N. Clark) -- across from Hotel LincolnCost: General admission tickets cost $125. VIP tickets: $250. VIP tickets with reserved seating: $275. A cabana (fitting up to 20 people) can be reserved for $6,500.Link: http://www.greencitymarket.org/. Recipes:Arbor Figwood smoked Norland potatoes-3 red potatoes-Salted water to cover-Figwood or other fruit wood chipsIn a medium sized pan, cover the potatoes with cool water, add 2-3 tbsp saltPlace on medium high heat and bring to a simmer until potatoes are just fork tender, drain water, and set potatoes aside to coolTo smoke the potatoes: place a thin layer of foil on the bottom of a large pot, place -1 cup of smoking chips on the bottom of the pot. Open your windows and turn on your oven fan.Arrange the potatoes in a metal steamer insert. Place potato filled steamer insert into the pot, on top of the chips and cover the pot with a tight fitting lid.Turn heat to medium high, as soon as smoke starts, reduce heat to low. Allow potatoes to sit in the smoke for 10-15 minute. Remove and cool for later use.Black garlic aioli:-1 egg yolk-4 cloves black garlic-2/3 cup olive oil, extra virgin preferred- sp Salt-1 tsp Sherry vinegarIn a mortar and pestle, mash the black garlic and salt together. Add the egg yolk and mix thoroughly.While vigorously mixing, have a friend slowly stream in the oil, continue until all the mixture thickens into a rich velvety spread.Mix in sherry vinegar and adjust salt to your likingSummer Vegetable Giardinera:cup small diced of each following vegetables30 Pole beans2 medium Carrots2 medium Zucchini3 Peppers1 bulb Fennel1 jalapeno3 each Shallots2 cloves garlic2 tbsp sugar2 tbsp saltcup red wine vinegar2 tbsp chopped fresh oreganocup olive oil2 tbsp chili flakes2 tbsp grainy mustardCombine all vegetables in a container.Sprinkle with 2 tbsp salt and 2 tbsp sugar, toss to combineCover with water and allow to sit in the fridge for 6-12 hours (overnight)the next day, strain off the water.In a separate bowl, stir together olive oil, vinegar, chili flakes, oregano and mustard and pour over the vegetables, mix thoroughly..Use immediately, or ideally let rest for another day, up a week.Note: (stir giardinera well to get a good distribution of oil, vinegar and spices each time you use it)To serve :Cut the cooled potatoes in half, season lightly with saltPlace 1 tbsp of aioli in a medium sized bowl,Arrange potatoes atop aioliSpoon over 2 tbsp of giardinera mix, top with herbs as desired